217 New Guest Rooms Open One Block from Nashville’s Music City Center

There’s been a flood of hotel openings in the neighborhood around Nashville’s Music City Center over the past few years—the Westin Nashville in 2016, Holston House in 2017, JW Marriott Nashville in 2018, and a tri-branded Marriott International development earlier this year. But few are closer to the front doors of the convention center than the recently opened Margaritaville Hotel.

While the Margaritaville brand may bring to mind flip flops rather than conference attire, its location on the corner of Fifth Avenue South and Peabody Street, a block from the center, will make it a natural for event attendees—and the property has 10,000 square feet of its own indoor and outdoor event space as well. The 217-room hotel is Margaritaville’s first urban property (a second will open in New York City next year) and it offers the first JWB Grill, a restaurant named after Jimmy William Buffet, the musician who inspired the laid-back Caribbean-themed brand. It also features Fins, a rooftop bar that shares the top of the 12-story property with an entertainment area that includes an outdoor pool, sundeck, fire pits, and live entertainment.

Margaritaville won’t be the newest option in the city for long; the hotel boom in Music City is far from over. Other Nashville properties under construction include the 240-room Virgin Hotels Nashville, the 591-room Grand Hyatt Nashville, and 346-room W Hotel Nashville, all scheduled to open in 2020; the 237-room Conrad Nashville in 2021; and the 236-room Four Seasons Nashville in 2022.