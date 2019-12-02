MicroTek Gets a Makeover

When MicroTek launched in 1991, it was focused on computer training—picture a room full of desktop computers and an instructor helping employees to understand Excel 4.0 (and its hot new feature, auto-fill). Today, corporate training is still important, but there’s been a transition away from computer labs, and MicroTek has evolved to serve both the training and meetings market. In November, the company rolled out a new name, Attune, along with a brand package to reflect its evolution.

“Our branding is catching up to the adjustments we’ve made to the changing market,” says A.J. Pfatschbacher, content marketing strategist for Attune. The rebrand includes a revamped logo and a new website that has improved venue-search capability and a proprietary event management portal where planners can request venue proposals, sign contracts, and manage invoices. Attune’s nine day-meeting centers feature configurable spaces, audiovisual equipment, virtual collaboration tools, tech support, catering, open-ended coffee-break and snack stations, and more.

The company-owned venues are in Atlanta; Boston; Chicago; Dallas; Denver; Dulles, Va.; New York City; San Francisco; and Washington, D.C. In addition, Attune has relationships with more than 3,000 training facilities around the world (about 1,200 of them are in the U.S.) that can be sourced through its site.