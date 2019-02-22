Marriott to Open Dual-Branded Hotel Project in Austin

Construction is on pace for the Q4 2019 debut of a dual-branded hotel project next to the University of Texas' main campus in Austin, the state capital. Marriott International is opening The Otis Hotel, an Autograph Collection property with 191 rooms including 29 suites, alongside another new build, the 156-room AC Hotel Austin. In total, the two properties will offer more than 7,000 square feet of meeting and event space that includes a 3,480-square-foot ballroom plus five breakout rooms.

The Otis Hotel’s design is inspired by the city’s artistic and musical scene, as well as the neighboring University of Texas' "Longhorn Legacy." It will feature natural elements such as copper and a 4,000-square-foot rooftop deck next to an outdoor pool, cabanas, a bar, and a terrace. In addition, guest rooms will feature in-room record players, for which guests can select LPs from the hotel’s curated vinyl library. A full-service restaurant and bar will be located on the hotel’s first floor.

AC Hotel Austin

In contrast, the AC Hotel Austin takes its inspiration from classic European design. It will offer the brand’s European-inspired breakfast concept at AC Kitchen, as well as signature cocktails and tapas at AC Lounge, a second-floor bar with outdoor seating, and shared access to The Otis Hotel’s restaurant.