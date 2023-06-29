Skip navigation
Destination & Venue News

Marriott Hilton Head Spruces up Guest Rooms

A facelift for the coastal property’s 513 guest rooms is phase two of a renovation that previously updated meeting rooms, public spaces, and restaurants.

On the South Carolina coast, Marriott Hilton Head Resort & Spa has unveiled a renovation of its 513 guest rooms and suites. The new design incorporates earthy, sea-glass tones into the decor, reflecting the beach and ocean just outside the door.

The property has invested $10 million in the new look, updating guest rooms’ entryway tile, vanities, tiled showers, carpeting, room paint, and mural headboards.

The room renovations follow the recent updating of the resort’s public spaces, dining outlets, and group spaces.

MH_HHHGR_Drone_Aerial_04 copy.jpgEvent space at the property totals 46,665 square feet, the centerpiece of which is the 17,600-square-foot Leamington Grand Ballroom, divisible into 10 breakout rooms. The other space on site for large groups is the 15,000-square-foot Basshead Oceanfront Deck, which can accommodate up to 1,200 people for a reception.

On Hilton Head Island, the property is located within the Palmetto Dunes community, which offers three golf courses, a tennis and pickleball center, a full-service marina, and an 11-mile lagoon system where attendees can try their hand at kayaking or fishing.

Most groups fly attendees through Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport, an hour and 15 minutes from the property. However, the small Hilton Head Island airport has daily service from Charlotte on American Airlines and additional seasonal service from American, Delta, and United airlines.

