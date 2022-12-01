Westin on Hilton Head Island Kicks Off Renovation

The Westin Hilton Head Island Resort & Spa has begun a $10 million renovation that will give its guest rooms a lighter, airier look and bring the room count from 416 to 419 rooms, including 32 suites.

The new room design for the South Carolina oceanfront property is intended to be relaxing and rejuvenating, picking up the colors of the sand, sky, and local foliage. The project is expected to be complete by mid-2023.



Built in 1988 and most recently renovated in 2014, the 24-acre resort features 38,832 square feet of indoor and outdoor event space and a total of 20 meeting rooms. At 13,439 square feet, the Grand Ballroom has a maximum ca pacity of 1,600 people, or 840 for a banquet. The 5,844-square-foot Oceanfront Deck and 4,950-square-foot Grand Ocean Terrace allow groups to take advantage of Atlantic Ocean views for special events.



The resort is just an eight-minute drive from the small Hilton Head Island Airport, which has three flights a day to Charlotte, N.C., on American Airlines. Most groups, however, fly into Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport an hour and 15 minutes from the property.