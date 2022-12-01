Skip navigation
Menu
Screen Shot 2022-12-01 at 1.23.49 PM.png
Destination & Venue News

Westin on Hilton Head Island Kicks Off Renovation

The beachfront South Carolina resort will redesign guest rooms in an updated, nature-focused palette.

The Westin Hilton Head Island Resort & Spa has begun a $10 million renovation that will give its guest rooms a lighter, airier look and bring the room count from 416 to 419 rooms, including 32 suites.

The new room design for the South Carolina oceanfront property is intended to be relaxing and rejuvenating, picking up the colors of the sand, sky, and local foliage. The project is expected to be complete by mid-2023.

Built in 1988 and most recently renovated in 2014, the 24-acre resort features 38,832 square feet of indoor and outdoor event space and a total of 20 meeting rooms. At 13,439 square feet, the Grand Ballroom has a maximum caScreen Shot 2022-12-01 at 1.26.06 PM.pngpacity of 1,600 people, or 840 for a banquet. The 5,844-square-foot Oceanfront Deck and 4,950-square-foot Grand Ocean Terrace allow groups to take advantage of Atlantic Ocean views for special events.

The resort is just an eight-minute drive from the small Hilton Head Island Airport, which has three flights a day to Charlotte, N.C., on American Airlines. Most groups, however, fly into Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport an hour and 15 minutes from the property.

Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
AM1222Cincinnati1a.png
Cincinnati’s C.C. Set for Big Renovation
Nov 30, 2022
Screen Shot 2022-11-29 at 1.17.45 PM.png
6 U.S. Airport Upgrades Making Road Warriors Happy
Nov 29, 2022
GettyImages-1168782819.jpg
The View from Meeting Venues
Nov 28, 2022
DullesAirpport1122.jpg
New Transportation Option Debuts Between Downtown D.C. and Dulles Airport
Nov 28, 2022