Marriott Expands Small Meetings Property in Puerto Rico

Opened in spring 2017, AC Hotel by Marriott San Juan Condado has begun an expansion project that will add 2,000 square feet of new indoor event space to the 233-room property by mid-summer, bringing the total square footage of event space to 12,000. At present, the hotel has one divisible general session room plus three large boardrooms. The expansion will add another general session room that seats 100 attendees and is divisible by two.

The hotel is situated in the heart of Puerto Rico’s capital city, steps from San Juan’s convention center, Condado beach, historical museums, and architectural districts. Event production capabilities include large-screen image-magnification technology and high-definition teleconferencing capability.

The expansion is part of an effort to maximize space utilization and improve the experience in common areas. It includes the relaunch of the ground-floor AC Lounge bar and restaurant plus reinvention of the ninth-floor ocean-view rooftop patio under the name of BAr.C.lona Rooftop. The patio will be available for group breakfasts and midday meeting breaks. Improvements to all kitchen areas will expand the food and beverage offerings for meetings as well. AC Lounge will debut a new food and beverage concept blending different elements to create more synergy with the adjacent restaurant La Bodeguita, which offers a la carte lunch and dinner menus. The first floor also features Sobao by Los Cidrines, a bakery serving unique local pastries, coffee, and sandwiches.