Loews Opens at the St. Louis Ballpark

A new hotel in St. Louis, Mo., looks like a home run for groups that want to mix business with pleasure. In late February, Live! by Loews–St. Louis, Mo. opened in the city’s Ballpark Village overlooking Busch Stadium, home to Major League Baseball’s St. Louis Cardinals.

The city’s first new-build hotel in nearly a decade brings 216 guest rooms, 10,500 square feet of indoor meeting space and 6,000 square feet of outdoor event space. The largest meeting room is the 5,026-square-foot Cardinals ballroom, divisible into three. Groups will also find seven small meeting rooms, seating from 30 to 45 people classroom style.

Amenities include a steakhouse, lobby lounge, and an outdoor terrace and bar—and the room service includes a special menu for pets.

The hotel is part of Ballpark Village’s $260M expansion and a joint venture between Loews Hotels & Co, a subsidiary of Loews Corp.; The Cordish Companies; and the St. Louis Cardinals. It’s Loews first hotel in Missouri and its second Live! by Loews brand property. The first, the 277-room Live! by Loews–Arlington, Texas, opened in 2019 near the Texas Rangers’ Globe Life Park and the Dallas Cowboys’ AT&T Stadium.