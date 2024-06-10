Skip navigation
Resort at Pelican Hill in Newport Beach, Calif.
Destination & Venue News

Leaning into Luxury: 3 Announcements from Marriott

The hotel giant has signed on high-end properties in New York City, California, and Hawaii, adding 1,340 rooms in the luxury space.

Marriott International announced last week that three luxury properties in the U.S. are coming under its umbrella.

And that upscale expansion, says Dana Jacobsohn, the company’s chief development officer, U.S. luxury brands, is no coincidence: “Strengthening and growing our luxury pipeline is a top priority.”

Marriott currently has 510 luxury hotels under seven brands: The Ritz-Carlton, including Ritz-Carlton Reserve and The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection; Bvlgari Hotels & Resorts; St. Regis Hotels & Resorts; Edition; The Luxury Collection; JW Marriott; and W Hotels. Here are the latest additions:

On June 5, the Conrad New York Midtown joined Marriott's Luxury Collection and is now operating as The Luxury Collection Hotel Manhattan Midtown. The 562-room property on West 54th St. has 6,000 square feet of meeting space across seven meeting rooms. The largest is the 1,500-square-foot Contemporary, which can accommodate up to 55 for a banquet or classroom-style session.

For larger groups sourcing luxury stays, Marriott also announced that the 332-room Resort at Pelican Hill in Newport Beach, Calif., is expected to join its portfolio on July 1, with plans to reflag as a St. Regis property in the future. The 504-acre coastal resort has 23,000 square feet of meeting space, including two ballrooms: the 4,560-square-foot Pacific Ballroom and the 5,421-square-foot Mar Vista Ballroom. It also features two 18-hole golf courses with ocean views, a spa, and a variety of wellness offerings such as yoga, meditation, and fitness classes.

Turtle Bay.pngFinally, by the end of the summer, Turtle Bay Resort (right) on the north shore of O’ahu, Hawai’i, is anticipated to join Marriott’s Ritz-Carlton portfolio. As previously reported, once Host Hotels & Resorts completes its purchase of the property from Blackstone, Marriott will take over management and reflag the 450-room oceanfront hotel. Turtle Bay has 18,000 square feet of indoor meeting space, including two ballrooms: the 8,832-square-foot Kuilima Ballroom and the 5,592-square-foot Kahuku Ballroom.

