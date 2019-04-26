Menu
Destination & Venue News

Las Vegas Property Parties to Celebrate $690 Million Renovation

One mile west of the Strip, Palms Casino Resort adds huge social spaces and 56th-floor dining to complement its meeting space and theater.

While the property remained open during a massive 18-month renovation, the 1,364-room Palms Casino Resort held a huge "grand reopening" party from April 5-7 to celebrate the $690-million project. In addition to offering 10,000 square feet of dedicated meeting space across the ground level (ballroom photo, below) and on floors at the top of the building, the Palms now features a 29,000-square-foot indoor nightclub plus a 73,000-square-foot dayclub alongside the pool, with the areas separated by huge sliding glass doors. The spaces give meeting planners more options for midweek social events.

PalmsLVballroom.pngSeveral new restaurants are on property; in addition to Mabel's BBQ and a Scotch 80 Prime Steakhouse, there's a 56th-floor establishment called Vetri Cucina that serves Italian cuisine. Also on an upper floor is a private dining space for up to 120 people (photo below) that features floor-to-ceiling windows and a glass-walled balcony, all with a panoramic view of the Strip. A Dim Sum restaurant will debut on the ground floor in September. Other social spaces on property include a multiplex movie theater and a bowling alley.

PalmsLVdiningspace.png

For final-night events, the Grand Ballroom can host 1,000 for a seated dinner, while the 2,500-seat Pearl Theater hosts popular musical acts many nights but has removable seats on the first level, allowing for reception-style private events midweek.  

