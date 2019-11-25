Skip navigation
Large Memphis Meetings Property Gets Upgrades

Public spaces are redesigned for social interaction, while meeting space and guest rooms are refreshed.

The 405-room Hilton Memphis placed the final touches on an $11 million renovation project in early November. It included the creation of a “lobby hub” with expanded food-and-beverage services and social zones as well as upgrades to the 30,000 square feet of conference space, incorporating new technology elements and new seating, carpeting, and wall coverings. Guest-room updates feature new furniture, carpeting, and mini-refrigerators in all rooms plus new glass showers in all king rooms.

HiltonMemphis2.pngOther property amenities include complimentary airport shuttle service, a restaurant and bar, fitness center, and outdoor pool. The Hilton is the third-largest meetings property in the city, after the 600-room Sheraton Memphis Downtown and the 464-room Peabody Memphis.


The Hilton Memphis is located 20 minutes east of downtown, 15 minutes from the Memphis Zoo and Memphis International Airport, and 10 minutes from the University of Memphis.

HiltonMemphis3.png

