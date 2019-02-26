Menu
jw marriott san antonio lobby
Destination & Venue News

JW Marriott San Antonio Gets a Refresh

The meetings-focused Texas Hill Country resort undergoes significant refurbishment.

The JW Marriott San Antonio Hill Country Resort & Spa, the largest JW Marriott property in the world, will finish a refurbishment of all 1,002 guest rooms by March 15. This comes on the heels of a renovation across its seven on-property restaurants plus all lobby spaces in August 2018. First opened in 2010, the property has 288,000 square feet of meeting and event space that includes two stand-alone event pavilions
 
The major refresh of all guest rooms and suites includes new furniture, wallpaper, paint, fixtures, and lighting in a style that evokes the landscape surrounding the nearby Blanco River and its waterfalls. The uses of various woods, copper, limestone, leather, and other natural materials in the furniture contribute to this aesthetic. In addition, all double-occupancy rooms have been upgraded from two full beds to two queen beds.
 

Refurbished lobby and lounge space at JW Marriott San Antonio

The AAA Four-Diamond property also features the 36-hole TPC San Antonio golf course, Lantana Spa, and nine-acre River Bluff water park. It is located 25 miles north of downtown San Antonio and 12 miles north of San Antonio International Airport.
 

TAGS: U.S.
