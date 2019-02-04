Jersey Shore Meeting/Entertainment Destination Continues to Upgrade

A much-anticipated $56 million renovation of one of Harrah’s Atlantic City’s five hotel towers is winding down, with the first wave of guest rooms set to open this week. The 507-room Harbor Tower is being rebranded as Coastal Tower and will feature earth tones and décor to match the recently-redesigned Bayview Tower. All rooms in Coastal Tower have either ocean or bay views.

Steve van den Molen, vice president of meeting operations for Caesars Entertainment, Atlantic City region, says, “We’ve invested heavily in a complete overhaul of guest rooms with new flooring, plumbing, HVAC, updated marble and steel bathrooms with walk-in showers, and new TVs. Guest-room doors now feature RFID card readers. The renovation of the rebranded tower will be finished by May.”

The tower is steps from Harrah's 125,000-square-foot Waterfront Conference Center, which was renovated three years ago and is part of Harrah’s larger investment in the East Coast meetings market.

Besides three ballrooms, two of which offer 50,000 square feet of pillarless event space, the property has 63 other meeting rooms and a 1,200-seat theater. The hotel’s indoor pool, situated under a 90-foot glass dome, offers additional space for private events for up to 2,500 attendees in the climate-controlled, tropical-themed venue, which has two levels of decks and an outdoor balcony. There are more than 10 restaurants in the hotel and entertainment complex, including the recently renovated Gordon Ramsey Steak; an Italian-America restaurant, Martorano’s; and Veracruz, an upscale Mexican restaurant.