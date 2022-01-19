Sponsored by IACC

For 42 years, IACC has been known in the meetings industry, for its certification of hotels and conference venues that represents a global badge of excellence. This certification has given meeting organizers peace of mind that the venue adheres to stringent service and quality criteria designed to ensure the success of every meeting hosted at one of the 400 IACC certified venues in 25 countries.

Dedicated to Conferences & Meetings

Who wants to be rattling around cavernous conference spaces or squeezed into a small meeting room? Every IACC member venue is designed for meetings and smaller conferences (generally less than 200 people) rather than being large convention size venues which can be noisy and hard to navigate.

Hosting conferences and meetings is a primary focus, event attendees are guaranteed the highest quality setting and service by an expert venue team.

Committed to being Environmentally Responsible

Sustainable venue credentials are increasingly important as an evaluation criterion for meeting planners. Venues are often asked about their implementation of green initiatives as part of a bid.

A survey by the Natural Marketing Institute reported that 58% of US consumers consider a company’s impact on the environment when making purchase decisions. They are more likely to do business with those that follow sustainable practices. Every IACC member venue is committed to reducing negative effects on the environment, striving to operate sustainably.

IACC venues think about the impact of the event, so organizers don’t have to. Venues make a firm commitment to reduce any negative effects on the environment through a range of initiatives from reducing carbon footprint and improving the air and water quality at their venue, to employing a comprehensive sustainability initiative such as IACC’s Green Star Certification.

Comfort & Wellbeing

With the average employee spending upwards of five hours per week in meetings, extending to 23 hours on average per week for senior executives, ensuring delegate comfort is an essential consideration.

If attendees leave having spent the day fidgeting in an uncomfortable chair, taking their coat on and off due to fluctuating temperatures, or squinting at a screen, the meeting won’t be productive. Indeed, with 91% of event planners measuring the success of their events on attendee satisfaction, comfort is key.

Posture and productivity go hand in hand. IACC venues have invested in ergonomic chairs, offering each individual the ability to adapt their posture and positioning to ensure their comfort throughout the meeting.

Imagine sitting through a meeting being too hot or too cold without the ability to do something about it. In-room climate control in meeting rooms mean you can adjust the temperature to meet your needs. Likewise, IACC member venues have lighting controls to enable zones lighting so you can tailor light levels to best effect.

Who wants to see delegates struggling to see presentations in dim light, or vice versa. Our venues all offer optimum light levels at table-top height to ensure everyone can see clearly.

External noise can be a huge distraction in meetings, so IACC checks the acoustics in all of their member venues to ensure the meeting won’t be interrupted by what’s going on outside of the room.

Get & Stay Connected

Device sharing should be a doddle and delegates should have fast and uninterrupted access to the internet; by booking an IACC certified venue, organizers don’t need to worry about ensuring delegates can easily stay connected.

High-speed internet connectivity is a must for meetings nowadays so delegates can be online, all the time. Every IACC venue has multi-capacity Wi-Fi of the recommended standard and at a very minimum will offer high speed internet, hard-wired and Wi-Fi. Every IACC member on IACCmeetings.com lists the speeds available in meeting areas.

Nourish for Success

The link between health, nutrition and wellbeing to productivity and performance is increasingly appreciated and being provided for by meeting venues. It’s also an important deciding factor in selecting a venue. A meal isn’t just a meal, it’s an opportunity to make connections, to bring people together. That budget line item is working to do more than just feed your delegates.

80% of delegates in an industry report cited appropriate dining as being their number one priority however, 79% of delegates also claim to have been unhappy with a host venue’s culinary offer in the last 12 months. With an IACC venue, you don’t need to worry, as they’re committed to delivering the highest standards of food and beverage. As an association, IACC supports its members with insightful research, education and information on providing for dietary requirements, ensuring they remain at the forefront of meeting and event dining.

All-inclusive

No-one likes being stung by unexpected costs and value for money is essential. When offered, IACC venues’ all-inclusive packages includes three meals per day for residential packages and non-residential venues include lunch and continuous refreshment breaks throughout the day. This is often referred to as the Complete Meeting Package.

Customer Service

Arranging and delivering an event can be stressful and time-consuming. With IACC venues you’ll have the support of a skilled conference planner, trained in effective meeting room set ups, menu and special event planning, conference technology and services to ensure your experience is as seamless and hassle-free as possible.

Search by Country or state for a brilliant venue and expert team at IACCmeetings.com.

If you feel your venue has the quality to join the Top 1% of Meeting & Conference venues globally, then visit IACC”s Membership Information page and ask to speak to one of IACC’s team.