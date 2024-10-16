Houston Meetings Property Upgrades Its Offerings

On the west side of Houston, next to Hermann Memorial City Medical Center and 14 miles from the massive Texas Medical Center complex—which calls itself “the world’s most comprehensive life-sciences ecosystem”—the 289-room Westin Houston Memorial City has completed a multi-million-dollar renovation of its meeting and event space, totaling 33,000 square feet.



Located on the second, third, and fourth floors of the hotel, the meeting space has a ballroom on each floor, with the largest (10,500 square feet) divisible by six and the other two divisible by four. In addition, there are 14 dedicated breakout rooms plus an outdoor covered terrace adjacent to the largest ballroom’s prefunction space (in photo). There’s also a covered outdoor pool and deck on the rooftop that offers panoramic city views.



For dining and socializing, the Westin has the recently renovated 024 Grille and Lounge. Nearby, the most recent restaurant addition to the Memorial City district is Haywire, a two-story Texas-themed venue featuring a private-event space: a 2,000-square-foot “party barn” with its own bar and seating for 110 people.



Other fairly new dining spots in the district include the Goode Seafood Company; State Fare Kitchen & Bar, serving southern cuisine; a South Texas ranch-inspired upscale venue named Credence; and a Texas-barbecue concept named The Pit Room.



On the opposite side of the hotel from the restaurant district is the Hermann Memorial City Medical Center, known for its expertise in digestive health, cardiac and vascular care, and pediatric medicine.



The Westin Houston Memorial City is 28 miles from George Bush Intercontinental Airport, a 35-minute drive.