MM0923HyattTexMedCtr1b.png
Medical & Pharma Meetings

Texas Medical Center Gets New Hotel with Meeting Space

A combined Hyatt Place/Hyatt House property on the south side of the Houston medical complex is closest to M.D. Anderson Hospital, Cizik School of Nursing, and Baylor Medicine McNair Campus.

Calling itself “the world’s most comprehensive life-sciences ecosystem,” the Texas Medical Center in Houston recently got a new 298-unit dual hotel on its southern perimeter that can host investigator meetings and other small educational programs.

MM0923HyattTexMedCtr2a.pngThe Hyatt Place/Hyatt House Houston Medical Center has 3,500 square feet of dedicated meeting space across two rooms (in photo) measuring about 1,750 square feet apiece, plus 1,100 square feet of prefunction space. There’s also a 2,000-square-foot outdoor deck that can be used most of the year. The hotel’s 14-story guest-room tower wraps around a seventh-floor rooftop containing that deck plus an outdoor pool (photo at bottom).

MM0923HyattTexMedCtr4.pngThe dual hotel has a ground-floor restaurant and bar named Texan Comfort on Fannin, which can also provide groups with gathering space (in photo).

The property is less than half a mile from M.D. Anderson Hospital, Cizik School of Nursing, and Baylor Medicine McNair Campus, and 1.5 miles from the far end of the campus, which contains about 60 hospitals and 20 educational facilities. For special events, the Houston Museum of Natural Science is two miles away.

Hyatt Place/Hyatt House Texas Medical Center is six miles from downtown Houston and 25 miles from George Bush Intercontinental Airport, a 35-minute drive.

MM0923HyattExMedCtr5.png

