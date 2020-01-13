Hotel Opens Next to Europe’s Largest Exhibition Center 

The most popular destination in Europe has welcomed a new hotel just steps from Europe’s largest convention exhibition center. Mama Paris West opened last month in the 15th arrondissement of the French capital within a couple of minutes’ walk of the Porte de Versailles exhibition center.

The 207-room hotel has 3,500 square feet of meeting space on the property, including small coworking spaces, and a 1,300-square-foot venue for larger meetings. There is a 4,900-square-foot restaurant serving French cuisine under the direction of Chef Savoy, and a rooftop cocktail lounge with spectacular views over Paris.

The hotel is designed to accommodate visitors to the massive Porte de Versaille complex, which includes the Paris Convention Centre, but is central enough that all major Paris landmarks and attractions are within 15 minutes via the local metro station. The décor encompasses polished concrete and modern lines with pop culture references, and the brand is known for hosting foosball championships for guests. Other amenities include a gym and sauna, and the brand's Mama Skin range of organic bathroom accessories.

Mama Paris West is the 12th hotel for the Mama Shelter brand and the second one in Paris.