Hotel del Coronado to Open “Resort Within a Resort”

The Hotel del Coronado is now accepting reservations for Shore House at The Del, its new high-end “resort within a resort.” The property, opening in September, features 75 one-, two-, and three-bedroom beachfront residences, plus its own entrance, valet, and check-in experience.

The Shore is another piece of del Coronado’s $400 million master plan, which has been underway for four years and has delivered a new main entry, restored the resort’s Victorian building, renovated guest rooms in The Views building, upgraded the Windsor Lawn event space, and more.



With 679 existing guest rooms at the resort, including 217 rooms in The Views, planners are unlikely to consider the Shore House residences for any but their most elite incentive winners or corporate executives. Rates for the residences, which include kitchens, verandas, and large living rooms, start at $1,699 per night.



Shore House will have an exclusive zero-edge pool, an open-air poolside bar, a bistro with a dedicated space for chef's table events, and various lounge areas and fire pits. Guests at the new property will have access to the full resort’s restaurants, pools, and wellness amenities.



The Del currently has 96,000 square feet of meeting and event space, including the 12,600-square-foot Ocean Ballroom. The new Southpointe event center, another piece of the master plan, will add a 15,000-square-foot ballroom and 10,000 square feet of pre-function and meeting space. It was originally expected to open this summer but is now scheduled for a fall debut.



Hotel del Coronado is five miles from the San Diego Convention Center and nine miles from San Diego International Airport.