Landmark Meeting Resort Completes Phase Three of Major Facelift

In Coronado, Calif., between San Diego Bay and the Pacific Ocean, the historic Hotel del Coronado has announced the completion of phase three of its $400 million master plan. This latest phase includes the restoration of its Victorian lobby and front porch, new and updated meeting space, and other enhancements.

Returning the lobby and wide veranda of the Del to the way it looked before 1961 involved removing non-historic additions to the property; recreating 21 stained-glass windows; stripping and staining the wood in the oak lobby to its original color; commissioning a hand-painted silk wall covering for the reception area; installing a chandelier of hand-blown glass, inspired by the original; and refurbishing the historic elevator.

Meeting-related upgrades in phase three of the project include new turf, trees, landscaping, lighting, and power for the Windsor Lawn, which can host events for up to 700 people; the new Power Plant meeting space with four rooms for small groups; and the restored Ice House Museum, which showcases the hotel’s history and can serve as a unique private event venue.

The property, part of Hilton’s Curio Collection, has 679 guest rooms, and its beach-front 217-room building The Views was fully renovated as part of phase three.

Overall, the Del has 96,000 square feet of meeting and event space, including the 12,600-square-foot Ocean Ballroom. Coming in summer 2022 is the new Southpointe event center that will have a 15,000-square-foot ballroom and another 10,000 square feet of pre-function and meeting space. It will connect with the 14,000-square-foot Southpointe Lawn.

The property is five miles from the San Diego Convention Center and nine miles from San Diego International Airport.