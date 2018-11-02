Historic Phoenix Property Adds to Outdoor Group Space

The 119-room Royal Palms Resort and Spa in Phoenix just completed two new outdoor event spaces totaling 3,600 square feet for groups to take advantage of the area's 330 sunny days per year.



Tucked on the north side of the property and facing adjacent Camelback Mountain, the Camelback Vista space features a fireplace with a surrounding brick patio, lawn, lush landscaping, and a gated entrance for enhanced privacy. The space accommodates 180 people for a reception or 100 for a seated dinner. The second space, called Orange Grove, was built on the site of the estate’s 1930s-era grove, one the first private ones in the area. Mixing Spanish Colonial, Mediterranean, and Mexican Hacienda styles, the space offers a fireplace, pergola, brick pavers, tile mural, lush landscaping, and several orange trees. This space accommodates 200 for a reception and 170 for a seated dinner.



Royal Palms Resort and Spa dates back nearly 100 years as a private estate, and features original design details like rustic doors, winding stone paths, hand-painted tile, courtyard fountains, outdoor fireplaces, and groomed gardens. Among its 20,000 square feet of indoor meeting space is the 2,450-square-foot Estrella ballroom that is divisible by two.