Historic Detroit Building Becomes the Newest Element Hotel

A neo-Gothic building in downtown Detroit that was formerly destined for demolition has been reborn as the Element Detroit at the Metropolitan. It is the latest building to be transformed as part of the city’s makeover. The 110-room hotel opened this week after a renovation of the 92-year-old building that preserved its historic elements, such as terrazzo flooring and decorative vaulted ceilings in public areas, while introducing eco-friendly features such as filtered water, low-flow bathroom fixtures, and low VOC paint.

The property has more than 5,000 square feet of meeting space, comprised of 2,817 square feet of meeting space on the second floor plus the Monarch Club, a rooftop bar and event patio which will debut next month. In a nod to the building’s former history as a jewelry store, the two largest meeting rooms are called Locket (1,628 square feet) and Pendant (911 square feet) and are separated by a decorative staircase. The building's ground floor contains 7,000 square feet of retail space as well. Amenities include a breakfast bar named RISE and a 24-hour fitness center, while guests also have access to a local pool and Element Hotels’ borrow-a-bike program.

Element Detroit is less than a mile from the Cobo Center convention and exhibition venue on the riverfront and within steps of Comerica Park, home to the Detroit Tigers baseball team.