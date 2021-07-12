Hilton’s First Signia Opens in Orlando

In early 2019, Hilton announced the launch of Signia, its new meetings and convention hotel brand. This week, Signia by Hilton Orlando Bonnet Creek is the first to fly that flag.

An upgrade of the 1,009-room Hilton Orlando Bonnet Creek, the new Signia property has 122,000 square feet of meeting and function space, with plans for more by 2023. The current configuration includes the 35,925-square-foot Bonnet Creek Ballroom, the 27,300-square-foot Floridian Ballroom, 26 breakout rooms, and two dedicated boardrooms. Plans are in the works for 94,000 square feet of new event space, including the 35,000-square-foot Waterside Ballroom (shown below), being built over the water with views of the golf course and evening fireworks at Walt Disney World Resort.

Groups that book Signia by Hilton Orlando Bonnet Creek also have access to the connected 502-room Waldorf Astoria Orlando. The Waldorf is also working on a meeting-space addition. The new structure is expected to open next year with an 8,000-square-foot ballroom and nearly 5,000 square feet of pre-function space, bringing indoor meeting space at the property to over 60,000 square feet.



Once both expansion projects are finished, the complex will have close to 300,000 square feet of meeting and event space.



The properties are in the 482-acre Bonnet Creek nature preserve and offer a golf course, spa, 12 dining options, a lagoon-style pool, and a three-acre lazy river.



The first new-build Signia—Signia By Hilton Atlanta—broke ground near the Georgia World Congress Center in late May. It is scheduled to be completed by late 2023.