The Global Ambassador Hotel Goes Up in Phoenix

At the new 141-room Global Ambassador hotel opening in Phoenix this fall, the 4,600-square-foot Pavilion room will be the central meeting space. Divisible by four, the Pavilion will open onto a 1,100-square-foot terrace, allowing groups to make the most of the sunny Arizona weather.

The new property, near the base of Camelback Mountain, will have four additional outdoor spaces for seated dinners or receptions. The largest is the Camelback Wellness Terrace at 2,400 square feet, followed by The Lawn at 1,500 square feet; the Poolside Wellness Terrace at 1,400 square feet; and The Garden at 900 square feet.

Larger banquets of up to 450 people can be hosted at thea, a rooftop restaurant serving a Mediterranean menu, and four other on-site restaurants and lounges will be available for group buyouts as well.

The restaurants are all under the direction of Sam Fox, a 12-time James Beard Award-nominated chef who has 140 restaurants in his Fox Restaurant Concepts group. The Global Ambassador is his first venture into the hotel business as owner, operator, and manager.

Amenities at the hotel will include a spa with nine treatment rooms, plus steam room, sauna, and cold plunge, and a 9,000-square-foot fitness center, with a yoga studio, spin studio, and Pilates room.



The property, on the corner of Camelback Road and 44th Street, is six miles from Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, a 16-minute drive.