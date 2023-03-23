Skip navigation
Destination & Venue News

Big Refresh for a Tucson Meeting and Golf Resort

Omni Tucson National has invested in upgrading its southwestern residential design, including guest rooms and event space.

In the foothills of the Santa Catalina Mountains in southern Arizona, the Omni Tucson National Resort has completed a multi-million-dollar renovation.

The property is well known to golf enthusiasts for its Catalina Golf Course, which has hosted over 30 PGA Tour events, and to meeting planners, for its more than 25,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor event space.

Omni_TUSNTL_1_2023_Lobby.jpgThe renovation project has touched many parts of the property, elevating its southwestern residential feel. The lobby is completely refreshed (left); the 130 guest suites, including 51 Casita and Hacienda suites, have been remodeled; and meeting space has been updated, including the addition of meeting tables that do not require linens.

There are 13 meeting spaces in all, highlighted by the 2,870-square-foot Papago Ballroom with a 2,000-square-foot terrace (below), and the 6,000-square-foot Norville Lawn, the resort’s largest outdoor space.Omni_TUSNTL_1_2023_Papago_East_Terrace.jpg

The renovation also encompasses the Omni’s 9,000-square-foot, 12-room Mokara Spa, which has expanded its salon services and added a new fitness center. Three new restaurant and lounge concepts have been added as well, including The Peak lobby bar.

The resort features two pools with private cabanas, three tennis courts, one pickleball court, and two 18-hole golf courses. It’s located 21 miles north of Tucson International Airport, a 35-minute drive. Phoenix International Airport is a 90-minute drive from the resort.

