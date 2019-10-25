Now home to world-class hotels, restaurants, and venues, Downtown Los Angeles should be top on your list for your next meeting or event. Here are just four reasons why you should consider holding your next event in Downtown Los Angeles.

Proximity to Other Locations

Whether your event is for locals only or if you have attendees traveling to Los Angeles just for the occasion, Downtown Los Angeles is centrally located and makes event coordination a breeze. With access to most major freeways, it’s a cinch for your guests to navigate to Los Angeles’s most up and coming downtown areas.

Downtown is on the Rise

Once primarily known for skyscrapers hosting working professionals, Downtown Los Angeles has changed significantly in the past decade. With the rise of the Arts District, countless new restaurants and hotels, plus improvements coming to Metro lines within the next few years, Downtown Los Angeles is a place for professionals and families alike to work and thrive. Best of all? Most of Downtown Los Angeles is walkable, so you can ditch your car for the day and take in the sights and sounds.

Amenities Within Reach

Home to hotels like Millennium Biltmore, Ace Hotel, plus newcomers like Freehand and The NoMad, Downtown Los Angeles is an easy destination for guests traveling far or near. Guests can check out historical buildings like the CalEdison on Fifth Street, grab a bite at world renowned Grand Central Market, celebrate culture while exploring Chinatown and Little Tokyo, or take in the views from the outdoor terraces at OUE Skyspace.

Sweeping Views

Unlike other parts of Los Angeles that cater to beach-seeking tourists, in Downtown Los Angeles, skyscraper views are a primary draw. Hotels and restaurants offer rooftop views and skyline vibes, or check out OUE Skyspace where the view is just the beginning. OUE Skyspace is an attraction and event space offering the world’s first Skyslide. There are two open air terraces where you can see all the way to the Pacific Ocean on a clear day, and take in gorgeous golden sunsets each night.

