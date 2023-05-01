Skip navigation
Destination & Venue News

Florida’s Gulf Coast Gets Luxe Meeting Property

A JW Marriott opened its doors this week on the southern end of Clearwater’s barrier island.

On a waterfront stretch of Florida’s Gulf Coast, the JW Marriott Clearwater Beach Resort & Spa opened May 1 with 162 guest rooms and 36 residences.

The 16-story, $200 million property offers more than 20,000 square feet of event space, including two ballrooms and four breakout rooms. The largest spaces are named after the hotel’s developer Dr. Kiran C. Patel and his wife Pallavi. The Kiran Grand Ballroom has 6,002 square feet of space, divisible by three, and Pallavi Ballroom is 3,793 square feet, also divisible by three.  

JW Clearwater2.jpgAmenities include a Spa by JW, a 24-hour Fitness Center, and rooftop pool deck, with views of the Gulf of Mexico and Sand Key. There are three dining outlets: Latitude 28, a Mediterranean restaurant on the first floor; The Deep End, a rooftop Peruvian restaurant on the 11th floor; and Eskape, a casual beachfront grill.

The property sits on the southern end of Clearwater’s barrier island, near Sand Key Bridge. It’s about a 30-minute drive to the St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport and about 45 minutes to Tampa International Airport.

RELATED READING: Grand Hyatt Tampa Gets New Mini-Ballroom, Guest-Rooms Makeover

