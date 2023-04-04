Grand Hyatt Tampa Gets New Mini-Ballroom, Guest-Rooms Makeover

The 443-unit Grand Hyatt Tampa Bay has opened two new meeting rooms on its top floor, with floor-to-ceiling glass providing panoramic views of the bay.



The Skylark mini-ballroom encompasses 3,400 square feet and opens out to a 1,400-square-foot terrace, while the Starling room offers another 1,932 square feet on the 14th floor. And on the second floor of the hotel, two new breakout spaces named Osprey and Sandpiper have been added to the original nine rooms that complement the 10,400-square-foot ballroom one floor below. In addition, the hotel underwent a full guest-room renovation.



Set on 35 acres within a nature preserve on Tampa Bay, the hotel has two restaurants, including an indoor-outdoor venue named Oystercatchers that overlooks the bay from a hillside perch.



The Grand Hyatt Tampa Bay is six miles from downtown Tampa and just one mile from Tampa International airport, a five-minute drive.