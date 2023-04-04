Skip navigation
Menu
TampaGrandHyatt0423a.png
Destination & Venue News

Grand Hyatt Tampa Gets New Mini-Ballroom, Guest-Rooms Makeover

An expansion of the waterfront hotel’s top floor creates two new rooms that bring total event space to 32,000 square feet.

The 443-unit Grand Hyatt Tampa Bay has opened two new meeting rooms on its top floor, with floor-to-ceiling glass providing panoramic views of the bay.

The Skylark mini-ballroom encompasses 3,400 square feet and opens out to a 1,400-square-foot terrace, while the Starling room offers another 1,932 square feet on the 14th floor. And on the second floor of the hotel, two new breakout spaces named Osprey and Sandpiper have been added to the original nine rooms that complement the 10,400-square-foot ballroom one floor below. In addition, the hotel underwent a full guest-room renovation.

Set on 35 acres within a nature preserve on Tampa Bay, the hotel has two restaurants, including an indoor-outdoor venue named Oystercatchers that overlooks the bay from a hillside perch.

The Grand Hyatt Tampa Bay is six miles from downtown Tampa and just one mile from Tampa International airport, a five-minute drive.

TampaGrandHyatt0423b.png

Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
ColoradoCC0423a.png
Denver’s C.C. Expansion to Debut by Year’s End
Apr 05, 2023
IndigoHotelPortland0423a1.png
In Greater Portland, IHG’s Hotel Indigo Debuts with Meeting Space
Mar 31, 2023
StRegisRivieraMaya0323.png
New Incentive Property in Riviera Maya
Mar 27, 2023
KeyWestCasaMarina0323a1.png
Historic Key West Resort Enhances Event Spaces, Guest Rooms, F&B
Mar 24, 2023