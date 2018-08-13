Menu
hawks cay
Destination & Venue News

Florida Keys Meetings Hotel Reopens After Hurricane Damage

Hawks Cay Resort has ocean-front ballrooms, new restaurants, and five swimming pools.

This month, Hawks Cay Resort in the Florida Keys will reopen after a year-long project to restore and refresh the hotel following damage from Hurricane Irma in 2017. The $50-million-dollar renovation upgraded the lobby and 177 guest rooms, and introduced two new restaurants, Sixty-One Prime and the Hawks Cay Marketplace, for a total of six. The property has also developed an adults-only area, Oasis Cay, around Tranquility Pool, one of the hotel’s five swimming pools. Other amenities include tennis courts and an award-winning spa, while guests can also kayak and paddleboard in the ocean-fed Saltwater Lagoon.

The resort has 20,000 square feet of oceanfront meeting space which will reopen over the Labor Day weekend with a concert, veterans’ tribute ceremony, and fireworks for the 10th annual Heroes Salute event. The largest venue, the 5,733-square-foot Dolphin Ballroom, can host up to 644 attendees theater-style or 480 for a banquet. The Overseas Ballroom is slightly smaller and can accommodate 450 guests for a banquet. Both have prefunction space for receptions. Outdoor pool decks, a patio, and an event lawn make Hawks Cay the largest meeting destination in the Florida Keys.

Located on Duck Key, the AAA Four Diamond Hawks Cay Resort is a 10-minute drive from Marathon Jet Center with regular flights from Miami, Fort Lauderdale, and Key West.

TAGS: U.S.
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
WSCC rendering aerial
Seattle’s Convention Center Expansion Breaks Ground
Aug 14, 2018
Omni Barton Austin
Texas Resort Is a Step Closer to New Conference Center, Tower
Aug 03, 2018
Mohegan Sun Earth Expo
Mohegan Sun Builds Second Conference Center
Aug 02, 2018
KICC
Bigger, Greener, and Bourbon, Too: Louisville Welcomes New KICC
Aug 01, 2018