Florida Keys Meetings Hotel Reopens After Hurricane Damage

This month, Hawks Cay Resort in the Florida Keys will reopen after a year-long project to restore and refresh the hotel following damage from Hurricane Irma in 2017. The $50-million-dollar renovation upgraded the lobby and 177 guest rooms, and introduced two new restaurants, Sixty-One Prime and the Hawks Cay Marketplace, for a total of six. The property has also developed an adults-only area, Oasis Cay, around Tranquility Pool, one of the hotel’s five swimming pools. Other amenities include tennis courts and an award-winning spa, while guests can also kayak and paddleboard in the ocean-fed Saltwater Lagoon.



The resort has 20,000 square feet of oceanfront meeting space which will reopen over the Labor Day weekend with a concert, veterans’ tribute ceremony, and fireworks for the 10th annual Heroes Salute event. The largest venue, the 5,733-square-foot Dolphin Ballroom, can host up to 644 attendees theater-style or 480 for a banquet. The Overseas Ballroom is slightly smaller and can accommodate 450 guests for a banquet. Both have prefunction space for receptions. Outdoor pool decks, a patio, and an event lawn make Hawks Cay the largest meeting destination in the Florida Keys.



Located on Duck Key, the AAA Four Diamond Hawks Cay Resort is a 10-minute drive from Marathon Jet Center with regular flights from Miami, Fort Lauderdale, and Key West.