Overlooking the creative capital of the world, OUE Skyspace is the ideal destination for hosting an event. Our two open-air terraces offer breathtaking views of iconic landmarks that will have your guests in awe. With up to 45 miles of visibility, OUE Skyspace is the finest way to see Los Angeles. Located on the 70th floor of the iconic US Bank Tower, our event space delivers an unparalleled vantage point from above. Floor-to-ceiling windows invite guests to lose themselves in immersive views of the City of Angels.

Here are just some of the reasons you should plan your next event with us.

The Space is Fully Customizable

The venue is offered as a blank slate, allowing all your party ideas to come to life. Whether you’re looking for an indoor meeting site that can accommodate a company presentation, or booking a venue for guests to mingle outdoors in the Southern California sun, Skyspace can make a range of events work for your needs. The one-of-a-kind venue is customizable for any event, from corporate meetings and networking events to birthday parties, weddings, photo shoots, and more.

Your Guests Will Love the Interactive Exhibits

When your guests enter the event space, they’ll wander through an interactive exhibit designed to let visitors discover some unknown facts about Los Angeles. From bands that call the city home, to stories from your favorite LA sport athletes, there are fun photo ops and even exhibits that come to life with the Skyspace augmented reality app.

Event Services are Turnkey

Skyspace offers turnkey event planning including personalized service, state of the art audio visual capabilities, plus a curated list of preferred vendors. We make it easy to meet all your event goals by using experienced vendors who know the venue inside and out; from photographers and chefs to transportation, rentals, and more.

There’s a Skyslide

When’s the last time you went to a truly fun meeting? When you book your event at Skyspace, your guests will have the opportunity to experience the Skyslide, a 45-foot, fully enclosed, all-glass slide adventure landing on the exterior of the iconic US Bank Tower. Ride nearly 1,000 feet above Downtown LA to experience the city from an entirely new perspective and give your guests something to remember.

No Event is Complete without Superior Food and Beverage

Skyspace has not one but two beautiful bars to entertain your guests, featuring craft beers, local wines, and more. Let our friendly bartenders serve up delicious drinks above views of the city skyline. Led by the hospitality artisans who handle some of the world’s finest venues, we are dedicated to providing guests with a culinary experience at the height of excellence.

OUE Skyspace is California’s tallest open-air observation deck and the premiere destination for panoramic, 360-degree views of Los Angeles. To learn more about using the venue for your event, contact us today.