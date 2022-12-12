The First Dual Meridien/Element Property Coming to Salt Lake

Mid-January will see the opening of a dual-branded Marriott property in Salt Lake City. Le Meridien Salt Lake City Downtown and Element Salt Lake City Downtown are part of The West Quarter multi-use development that’s about a six-minute walk from the Salt Palace Convention Center and Vivint Arena, home of pro basketball’s Utah Jazz.

This is the first time a Le Méridien and an Element have partnered on a dual-brand property. Together the properties will offer 270 guest rooms and suites, with Le Meridien having 144 of them. They’ll share approximately 8,355 square feet of event space as well as a restaurant, Adelaide; a rooftop bar, Van Ryder; and a rooftop pool and fitness center with views looking out over the Wasatch Range.

The meeting space encompasses the 5,618-square-foot Triumph Ballroom, divisible into three; prefunction space; and the Pierce Arrow Boardroom, all on the hotels’ second level.

This opening adds to an active hotel scene in downtown Salt Lake. Hyatt Regency Salt Lake began welcoming guests in October with 700 guest rooms and a walkway to the convention center.

Le Méridien and Element are six miles from Salt Lake City International Airport.