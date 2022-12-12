Skip navigation
Menu
el-slcel-lobby-lounge-13464 Classic-Hor.jpg
The lobby lounge of the Element Salt Lake City Downtown
Destination & Venue News

The First Dual Meridien/Element Property Coming to Salt Lake

The neighborhood around the Utah capital’s convention center is having a moment.

Mid-January will see the opening of a dual-branded Marriott property in Salt Lake City. Le Meridien Salt Lake City Downtown and Element Salt Lake City Downtown are part of The West Quarter multi-use development that’s about a six-minute walk from the Salt Palace Convention Center and Vivint Arena, home of pro basketball’s Utah Jazz.

This is the first time a Le Méridien and an Element have partnered on a dual-brand property. Together the properties will offer 270 guest rooms and suites, with Le Meridien having 144 of them. They’ll share approximately 8,355 square feet of event space as well as a restaurant, Adelaide; a rooftop bar, Van Ryder; and a rooftop pool and fitness center with views looking out over the Wasatch Range.

meridian slc.jpgThe meeting space encompasses the 5,618-square-foot Triumph Ballroom, divisible into three; prefunction space; and the Pierce Arrow Boardroom, all on the hotels’ second level.

This opening adds to an active hotel scene in downtown Salt Lake. Hyatt Regency Salt Lake began welcoming guests in October with 700 guest rooms and a walkway to the convention center.

Le Méridien and Element are six miles from Salt Lake City International Airport.

Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
nobu Atlanta.png
Nobu Opens in Atlanta’s Buckhead Neighborhood
Dec 08, 2022
Holman1.jpg
New Hotel Next to Salem, Ore., Convention Center
Dec 05, 2022
Screen Shot 2022-12-01 at 1.23.49 PM.png
Westin on Hilton Head Island Kicks Off Renovation
Dec 01, 2022
AM1222Cincinnati1a.png
Cincinnati’s C.C. Set for Big Renovation
Nov 30, 2022