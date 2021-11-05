Fairmont Hotels & Resorts Announces First Florida Hotel

Fairmont Hotels and Resorts has announced that it will open a new property in Orlando in 2025. The 30-acre, seven-story hotel will be the 20th property in the U.S. for the Accor luxury brand.

Located in Orlando’s entertainment district on International Drive, 20 minutes from Orlando International Airport, developers are planning 550 guest rooms and 44,000 square feet of meeting and event space. The guest room count includes 90 suites, 12 villas, and 87 concierge-level Fairmont Gold rooms.

Groups will also find a 12,000-square-foot spa; three pools, including a lazy river; and seven food-and-beverage outlets, ranging from an upscale steakhouse to a 140-seat signature restaurant to indoor and outdoor lounges.

Fairmont has 80 locations around the globe, including Fairmont Banff Springs, The Savoy in London, and Fairmont Le Château Frontenac in Québec City. In September, the company debuted the Fairmont Century Plaza after a major, multi-year renovation. The Los Angeles landmark property has 400 guest rooms and 23,896 square feet of meeting space.

Other Fairmont properties in the pipeline include Fairmont La Paz Puerta Cortés Resort and Residences in 2023 and Fairmont Costa Canuva on Mexico’s Riviera Nayarit in 2025.