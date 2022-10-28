Event Agency Launches Site-Selection Arm

Compression in the hotel market is making the already difficult job of finding the right venue for your event that much harder. For organizations inclined to work with a third party to locate and negotiate space, there’s a new player in the field.

In mid-October, Trademark, a San Francisco-based creative agency focused on event production and strategy, launched a site-selection arm called Trademark SiteSelect.

The new service, which includes managing the RFP and contracting process, is available for existing clients or as a stand-alone service for organizations not working with Trademark as a production partner. Trademark SiteSelect will be led by Alison Jayne, who will serve as global sourcing director.

The company sees its creative agency experience as an advantage in the site-selection process, allowing it to better view the venue in terms of the event’s goals and the creative and technical possibilities of the space.

Trademark is a 25-year-old company with roots in film and television production—the cofounders, Jon Forst and Elle Chan, worked for Lucasfilm and industrial Light and Magic. The company handles a range of event project management, from strategy and content to technical and creative direction to sponsorship and speaker management. Clients have included Adobe, Appian, Stryker, Zendesk, and Slack, among many others.