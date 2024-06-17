Elvis Slept Here: Kauai’s Coco Palms Resort Redevelopment Begins

In Kauai, Hawaii, the Coco Palms Resort, once host to celebrity guests such as Elvis Presley, Rita Hayworth, and Frank Sinatra, never reopened after Hurricane Iniki struck the island in 1992. Now, more than 30 years later, the property is being demolished—and revived.

The developer, Reef Capital Partners, has just announced a partnership with IHG Hotels & Resorts. IHG is expanding its luxury and lifestyle portfolio, adding the Kauai resort under its Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants brand. The property is expected to reopen as Coco Palms, A Kimpton Resort in 2026.

The resort will have 350 units spread across three low-rise hotel structures and cottages. Amenities will include three outdoor pools, a spa, rooftop bar, pool bar, shoreline restaurant, and 15-acre coconut grove.

The resort’s location is culturally significant for native Hawaiians, and developers plan to preserve historical features and build an on-site cultural center and museum honoring Kauai, with exhibits, lectures, and activities to educate both visitors and residents.

IHG considers Coco Palms its West Coast flagship resort for Kimpton in the Americas, joining properties such as Kimpton Grand Roatan Resort & Spa which opened in Honduras’ Bay Islands in 2023.

Coco Palms, located on Kauai’s east side, is five miles north of Lihue Airport, a 10-minute drive.