Caribbean Island Gets First International-Brand Hotel

On Roatán, an island 35 miles off the Caribbean coast of Honduras, Kimpton Hotel & Restaurant Group has just opened a new resort, the first internationally branded property for the island.

Roatán is a skinny, 30-mile-long island known for quality scuba diving on the Roatán Barrier Reef, part of the Mesoamerican Barrier Reef, the world’s second largest barrier reef after Australia's Great Barrier Reef. On the western end of the island, the Kimpton Grand Roatán Resort & Spa opened in early October with 119 guest rooms and suites, four restaurants and bars, and nearly 6,000 square feet of meeting and event space. The largest single space is the Orquidea Ballroom, seating 140 for a banquet.



Kimpton, a lifestyle brand owned by IHG Hotels & Resorts, now has three properties in the Caribbean. Kimpton Grand Roatán joins Kimpton + Seafire Resort in Grand Cayman and the Kimpton Aluna Resort in Tulum, Mexico. The Roatán property is a complete refurbishment of the former Grand Roatan Caribbean Resort.



The island’s Juan Manuel Galvez International Airport is a 25-minute drive from the property. Direct flights from the U.S. arrive from Atlanta, Houston, Toronto, and Miami.