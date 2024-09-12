Skip navigation
Destination & Venue News

Cincinnati Digs into a New Event Plaza

The third leg of a major renovation to the Cincinnati Convention District is an open-air plaza for special events.

Cincinnati began construction in July on a $700 million redevelopment of its downtown Convention District. In addition to two critical project elements—a two-year renovation of the Duke Energy Convention Center and a new 800-room downtown headquarters hotel—the city is expanding its event capabilities with a two-acre outdoor venue.

The new space, called Elm Street Plaza (rendering below), has broken ground, transforming a former city street into a blend of paved event areas and green spaces. It will be connected to the convention center’s exhibit halls, allowing for large-scale gatherings.
Aligned with attendees’ well-documented preference for fresh air and natural light, the plaza will include a pavilion for concerts and presentations, a permanent bar, spaces for food trucks, restrooms, walking paths, and art installations. When not used by convention clients, Elm Street Plaza will be accessible to the public.

Elm Street Plaza Lawn.pngThe expanded Duke Energy Convention Center, which plans to reopen by January 2026, will have more than 200,000 square feet exhibition space when completed. The new headquarters hotel expects to open in the third quarter of 2026.

The Cincinnati Convention District is 13 miles from the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport, approximately a 23-minute drive.

