Cincinnati Convention Center_Moody Nolan + TVS_3.jpg
Destination & Venue News

Duke Energy Center Pulls the Plug Until 2026

Cincinnati’s convention center is closing on July 1 for comprehensive upgrades to the building’s systems, meeting spaces, and aesthetics.

There’s just two weeks to go before Cincinnati’s Duke Energy Convention Center closes its doors for some time. On July 1, the venue will begin a $200 million renovation, with plans to begin welcoming groups again in early 2026.

The project will improve the functionality and the flexibility of the building, with a renovated junior ballroom, wider concourses, a new rooftop event space, and other features that improve the flow throughout the center.

While the project will add 12,000 square feet of exhibition space, bringing the total to more than 200,000 square feet, the focus of the renovation is on improving the customer experience, the building's efficiency, and the aesthetic appeal of both the interior and exterior. The main entrance to the building is being redesigned for a greater sense of arrival, and a new outdoor park in front of the center will allow for outdoor receptions.

In addition to the exhibition space, DECC’s event space currently includes a 39,985-square-foot grand ballroom, divisible by two; the 17,472 junior ballroom, being completely redesigned; and more than 30 meeting rooms

Along with DECC’s renovations, groups can expect more guest rooms in the convention center district. A new 800-room downtown headquarters hotel, with 80,000 square feet of flexible meeting space, is in the planning stages. Atlanta-based Portman Holdings has been selected as the developer.

