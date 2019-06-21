Caesars Forum Tops Off on Las Vegas Strip

At the topping-off ceremony this month, Michael Massari, chief sales officer at Caesars Entertainment, said, "The interest and bookings for our world-class facility has exceeded our expectations, and we look forward to serving a variety of clients when we open the doors to Caesars Forum next year."

The groundbreaking last year was livestreamed to almost 7,000 remote attendees and since then, viewers have been able to monitor the construction on a live webcam and see a time-lapse video from the beginning of the project.

The facility is being built entirely on one level and will be home to the two largest pillarless ballrooms in the world, at 110,000 square feet each. In addition, there are two 40,000-square-foot ballrooms, six high-tech boardrooms, and more than 100 breakout rooms and smaller venues. There will also be more than 100,000 square feet of outdoor space.

When completed, the venue will host more than 10,000 attendees, be within walking distance of 20,000 Caesars Entertainment-owned hotel rooms, and have pedestrian bridges and walkways to the Linq Promenade, Flamingo Las Vegas, Harrah’s Las Vegas, and The Linq Hotel.

In 2018, Las Vegas played host to more than 22,000 conventions and 6.5 million attendees. Caesars Forum has already booked more than $70 million worth of future business.