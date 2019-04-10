Menu
Destination & Venue News

Atlantic City-Area Meetings Property to Reopen in May

An $18 million upgrade to Dolce Seaview Hotel targets guest rooms, dining rooms, reception areas, and meeting space.

In late May, the 296-room Dolce Seaview Hotel will reopen after an extensive renovation of the 105-year-old property. All guest rooms and suites plus the lobby and other public spaces were fully renovated, while the meeting spaces and Oval dining room received new trim and seating. The style across the property is a nod to the Jersey shore's nautical history, with nostalgic art-deco touches blending with modern finishes.

Situated on 670 acres along Reed’s Bay in Galloway, N.J., eight miles from Atlantic City, the resort has more than 30,000 square feet of meeting space across 21 dedicated rooms, including a 6,500-square-foot ballroom. Dolce Nourishment Hubs are located in meeting-break areas, offering energizing refreshments continuously throughout the day; there's also a “Thoughtful Foods for Thoughtful Minds” program with menus offering healthy ingredients and flexible options for business groups. 

Two golf courses are on the property, including the Bay Course designed by the famed Donald Ross, which hosts a Ladies PGA Tour event each June. The practice putting green is located just outside the front door of the property, making it easy to use for receptions. The Dolce Seaview is one hour from Philadelphia, two hours from New York, and three hours from Washington, D.C. by car.

