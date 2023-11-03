Skip navigation
CMI 25 Reception: Meeting of the Meeting Minds

The CMI 25 reception is a 17-year MeetingNet tradition, bringing together executives from the 25 largest independent meeting planning firms serving the corporate market in the U.S.

This year, the event was held at Vista Lounge at Caesars Palace, Las Vegas, a great location for MeetingsNet to celebrate the CMI 25 companies, and for colleagues to relax and enjoy themselves before the start of the busy IMEX America trade show.

A huge congratulations to the meeting and incentive planning companies on the 2023 CMI 25 list, and a big thank you to the supporters who helped make the event a success: IMEX Group, Destination Concepts, and out Platinum Sponsor Caesars Entertainment.

Check out these shots from the reception…

