There are plenty of good reasons to hold your event in Las Vegas, but we’ve limited them to these top 10:

1. Accommodations

With nearly 150,000 rooms, Las Vegas offers the best group value proposition in the world.

2. Convention Services

With more than 246,000 resort industry employees, Las Vegas will provide the best convention experience in the world. Our resorts host 6.6 million meeting, convention and incentive delegates, with programs from 10 to over 150,000 attendees annually.

3. Increased Attendance

The attractiveness of Las Vegas generates strong attendance for meetings. On average, attendance increases 8 percent when conventions rotate into Las Vegas. Research also shows that attendees spend more time in meetings and on the trade show floor in Las Vegas.

4. Convention Centers

Space, space and more space. Las Vegas has more than 11.5 million sq. ft. of exhibit & meeting space and is home to three of the country's 10 largest convention venues: the Mandalay Bay Convention Center, a 2.0 million-square-foot center on the south Strip; 1.7 million-square-foot Sands Expo and Convention Center (includes 500,000 sq. ft. of The Venetian/Palazzo meeting space); and the 2.2 million-square-foot Las Vegas Convention Center.

5. Air Service

With more than 950 inbound and outbound flights per day and nonstop service from more than 130 U.S. and international cities, Las Vegas is easy on your time and budget.

6. Location, Location, Location

McCarran International Airport is conveniently located just two miles from Las Vegas Boulevard and 3.5 miles from the Las Vegas Convention Center. Nearly 150,000 hotel rooms are in Las Vegas, most within a 15-minute drive from the airport.

7. Weather

Year-round appeal: Las Vegas averages 320 days of sunshine and less than five inches of precipitation annually. This warm, dry climate is attractive for meetings throughout the year.

8. Transportation

In many cases, the proximity of Las Vegas hotels eliminates the need for transportation as delegates can walk to many destinations. When transportation is required, however, Las Vegas offers myriad options including bus, taxi, Uber/Lyft, shuttles and the country's first automated monorail.

9. Dining

There are few other cities in the world that are able to boast about the array of dining options available, from all-you-can-eat buffets to some of the finest restaurants in the world. Many celebrity chefs have set up shop in Las Vegas restaurants, where patrons are consistently rewarded with great food. As a result, Las Vegas has options for every culinary taste.

10. Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority

The LVCVA is the ultimate authority on Las Vegas. Our team of friendly Las Vegas experts has extensive tools available to assist you, including: lead distribution, attendance promotion, site inspection arrangements, familiarization tours, facility and contact information, local supplier coordination, promotion assistance, press releases/press kits, visitor brochures, guides and maps, calendar of events and shows, convention/trade show planning services, registration staffing, and destination research.

When it’s time to book your next successful meeting, it’s easy to see exactly why Vegas Means Business.