Nominate a Changemaker!

Nominations for MeetingsNet’s 2020 Changemakers list is open!

The Changemakers list celebrates meeting professionals who have created positive change for their organizations, their professional communities, or the meetings industry as a whole. They can be planners or suppliers.

With COVID-19 upending the meetings and conventions industry, we want to encourage nominations for this year’s Changemaker list that shine a light on people who have found a way to lead and innovate through the pandemic. As always, we welcome nominations related to any issue or initiative—from designing new meeting formats to tackling diversity to rethinking sustainability—but coronavirus is forcing meeting professionals to think differently in order to succeed. Do you know someone whose meetings industry innovations or leadership deserve to be recognized?

Nominate a 2020 Changemaker by following this link to our nomination page.

Nominations are open until April 17. Profiles of the winners will run in the June 2020 issue of MeetingsNet, as well as on MeetingsNet.com.

Questions? Please contact MeetingsNet’s Content Director Sue Hatch at [email protected]

View our 2019 Changemakers here.