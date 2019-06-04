2019 Changemakers

The meeting professionals on MeetingsNet’s annual Changemakers list have a common denominator: They don’t sit still. They’re the people you turn to when you want to get something done—or, more likely, they’re the ones who brought the new ideas forward in the first place. They’re making change in our industry and their organizations in unique and positive ways.

The meeting professionals we’re recognizing this year are working to improve cultural understanding, design a mentorship program, institute green policies, create an industry designation, build collaboration among industry groups, grow the size and clout of a meeting department, and much more.

Read on and be inspired by these outstanding Changemakers.

Carrie Abernathy CMP, CEM, CSEP

Lead Meeting Planner, Altria Group Distribution Co., Altria (starting June 10, 2019)

Executive Consulting Officer, Association for Women in Events

Reggie Aggarwal

Founder and CEO, Cvent

Shimon Avish

Principal/Meetings Management Practice Lead, Acquis Consulting Group

Rhonda Brewer, CITP

Vice President, North American Sales, BCD Meetings & Events

Pamela Dallstream, CMP, CMM

Director of Education, Society of Critical Care Medicine

Robyn Davis

Trade Show Strategy Specialist, Exhibitor Education by WINH

Kelsey Dixon

Co-Founder & President, davies + dixon

Jasmine Eldeen

Director, Global Accounts, HelmsBriscoe

Kara Ferguson, CMP

Meeting Planner, American Society of Anesthesiologists

Jennifer Glynn, CIS, CITP

Managing Partner, Meeting Encore and Intuitive Conferences + Events

Matt Gruhn

President, Marine Retailers Association

Seema Jain

Director, Multicultural Affairs, Marriott International

Andrew Leitch

Executive Director, Marketing & Member Experience, Greater Public

Polina Moskvina, CMP

Special Projects Planner, C.D. Howe Institute

Gary Murakami, GTP, GLP, CMP, CMM

Director of Global Sales, MGM Resorts International

Jane Scaletta, CIS, DMCP

President, Dolfin Destinations, Dolfin Destinations

Sustainability Ambassador, SITE Sustainability Committee

Angela Smith

Head of Global Field and Event Marketing, Atlassian

Sarah Soliman Daudin

President & CEO, Soliman Productions

Owner & Partner, SarahxCourtney

Courtney Stanley

Motivational Speaker & Writer, CS Consulting

Owner & Partner, SarahxCourtney

Jennifer Squeglia

Independent Planning Professional, RLC Events

Heather Wakefield

Senior Manager, Education & Events, Regulatory Affairs Professionals Society

Lindsay Currie

Director of Stakeholder Engagement, Regulatory Affairs Professionals Society