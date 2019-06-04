Menu
Association Conventions and Expos

2019 Changemakers

Wisdom from meetings industry innovators, instigators, educators, and rabble-rousers.

The meeting professionals on MeetingsNet’s annual Changemakers list have a common denominator: They don’t sit still. They’re the people you turn to when you want to get something done—or, more likely, they’re the ones who brought the new ideas forward in the first place. They’re making change in our industry and their organizations in unique and positive ways. 

The meeting professionals we’re recognizing this year are working to improve cultural understanding, design a mentorship program, institute green policies, create an industry designation, build collaboration among industry groups, grow the size and clout of a meeting department, and much more. 

Read on and be inspired by these outstanding Changemakers.

Carrie Abernathy CMP, CEM, CSEP
Lead Meeting Planner, Altria Group Distribution Co., Altria (starting June 10, 2019)
Executive Consulting Officer, Association for Women in Events

Reggie Aggarwal
Founder and CEO, Cvent

Shimon Avish
Principal/Meetings Management Practice Lead, Acquis Consulting Group 

Rhonda Brewer, CITP
Vice President, North American Sales, BCD Meetings & Events

Pamela Dallstream, CMP, CMM
Director of Education, Society of Critical Care Medicine

Robyn Davis
Trade Show Strategy Specialist, Exhibitor Education by WINH 

Kelsey Dixon
Co-Founder & President, davies + dixon

Jasmine Eldeen
Director, Global Accounts, HelmsBriscoe

Kara Ferguson, CMP
Meeting Planner, American Society of Anesthesiologists

Jennifer Glynn, CIS, CITP
Managing Partner, Meeting Encore and Intuitive Conferences + Events

Matt Gruhn
President, Marine Retailers Association

Seema Jain
Director, Multicultural Affairs, Marriott International

Andrew Leitch
Executive Director, Marketing & Member Experience, Greater Public

Polina Moskvina, CMP
Special Projects Planner, C.D. Howe Institute

Gary Murakami, GTP, GLP, CMP, CMM
Director of Global Sales, MGM Resorts International

Jane Scaletta, CIS, DMCP
President, Dolfin Destinations, Dolfin Destinations
Sustainability Ambassador, SITE Sustainability Committee 

Angela Smith
Head of Global Field and Event Marketing, Atlassian 

Sarah Soliman Daudin
President & CEO, Soliman Productions
Owner & Partner, SarahxCourtney

Courtney Stanley
Motivational Speaker & Writer, CS Consulting
Owner & Partner, SarahxCourtney

Jennifer Squeglia
Independent Planning Professional, RLC Events

Heather Wakefield
Senior Manager, Education & Events, Regulatory Affairs Professionals Society 

Lindsay Currie
Director of Stakeholder Engagement, Regulatory Affairs Professionals Society 

 

