Menu
Dominguez_ALHI.jpg
Career/Life/Travel

Meetings Industry Leader Michael Dominguez to Leave MGM

The longtime chief sales officer for MGM Resorts will become CEO of Associated Luxury Hotels International in early July.

Michael Dominguez is stepping down as senior vice president and chief sales officer for MGM Resorts International after seven years to join Associated Luxury Hotels International. He is replacing president and CEO Josh Lesnick.

ALHI sales offices represent more than 250 hotels, cruise ships, and destination management companies for meetings and incentives and Dominguez is a high-profile figure in the MICE world, formally holding positions on the boards of Meeting Professionals International and the Meetings Means Business Coalition. He is expected to take up the new post after the Fourth of July holiday.

Despite investment in meetings technology, sustainability, and wellness, MGM Resorts have undergone recent cost-cutting initiatives which resulted in 1,070 layoffs in Las Vegas so far. 

Dominguez is a well-known speaker at meetings industry events often focusing on the need to adapt to new technology.  Last year, he shared his productivity tips with MeetingsNet readers. 

In a statement released by ALHI, Dominguez said, “I look forward to the opportunity not only to ensure that ALHI remains a leader in the luxury market, but also to help shape the meetings and events industry as a whole.”

Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
carbon_monoxide.jpg
Should a Carbon Monoxide Monitor Be in Your Site Inspection Kit?
Jun 06, 2019
salary.jpg
What’s in Your Wallet? Planner Salary Survey 2019
Jun 03, 2019
GettyImages-698035030.jpg
Banning the Bottle: Travel Toiletries Are Getting Greener
Jun 03, 2019
ProductivityTimeboxing.jpg
The Number-One Productivity Hack: Timeboxing
May 17, 2019