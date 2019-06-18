Meetings Industry Leader Michael Dominguez to Leave MGM

Michael Dominguez is stepping down as senior vice president and chief sales officer for MGM Resorts International after seven years to join Associated Luxury Hotels International. He is replacing president and CEO Josh Lesnick.

ALHI sales offices represent more than 250 hotels, cruise ships, and destination management companies for meetings and incentives and Dominguez is a high-profile figure in the MICE world, formally holding positions on the boards of Meeting Professionals International and the Meetings Means Business Coalition. He is expected to take up the new post after the Fourth of July holiday.

Despite investment in meetings technology, sustainability, and wellness, MGM Resorts have undergone recent cost-cutting initiatives which resulted in 1,070 layoffs in Las Vegas so far.

Dominguez is a well-known speaker at meetings industry events often focusing on the need to adapt to new technology. Last year, he shared his productivity tips with MeetingsNet readers.

In a statement released by ALHI, Dominguez said, “I look forward to the opportunity not only to ensure that ALHI remains a leader in the luxury market, but also to help shape the meetings and events industry as a whole.”