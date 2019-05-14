Third MGM Property Offers Stay Well Meeting Space

How would you like Deepak Chopra to lead a meditation at your next meeting? Earlier this year MGM’s Stay Well Meetings concept opened in The Mirage’s Calypso Court meeting venue. It features a video welcome and guided meditation narrated by new-age guru Deepak Chopra as well as state-of-the-art design and technology innovations to boost wellness.

The 15,000-square-foot area comprises seven meeting rooms that use air purification to reduce allergens and fumes, optional aromatherapy to support attendee relaxation, and the venue uses natural cleaning products to reduce irritants. Advanced lighting systems provide circadian lighting to emulate natural light throughout the day and chromatherapy, or different color themes, to boost energy or inspire moods. Stay Well Meeting attendees are given access to Cleveland Clinic Wellness online programs tackling nutrition, stress, and sleep problems. The Cleveland Clinic also consulted on meeting menus and nutrition. The venue can accommodate groups from 15 to 350.

Stay Well Meetings is a natural extension of MGM’s Stay Well guest room program which debuted in 2012 and has expanded from the MGM Grand to Park MGM and The Mirage. Select guest rooms feature air purification but offer other wellness elements such as blue light therapy bathroom mirrors and dawn light simulating alarm clocks to help guests wake up. More than 120 of The Mirage’s 3,044 guest rooms offer Stay Well amenities.

MGM guests can download the Stay Well mobile app for additional health tips and a guide to wellness amenities and activities at MGM properties.