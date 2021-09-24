Skip navigation
How to Pick a Climate-Conscious Corporate Gift

When it's time for gifting decisions, this chart offers guidance on production, packaging, shipping, and other sustainability issues.

The desire to show appreciation for valuable relationships or hard work is a wonderful impulse, and gifts are a great way to do it. But no organization wants the gifts they deliver to clients and employees to pile up in landfills or contribute to climate change.

If you’re stumped as to what a climate-conscious gift might look like, Jody Brandes, HMCC, CMP, CMM, group manager, meetings & conventions, strategic event services, Genentech, has some answers. She shared a chart at Pharma Forum, the conference for pharmaceutical and life-science meeting professionals held in Boston on September 21 and 22, that presents the factors that make gifts better or worse for the climate and for communities.

gift sustainability.png

 

