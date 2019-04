#CSRshareDay, a 24-hour tweet-up on April 23, generated a raft of great ideas for making meetings and events more environmentally friendly and more aligned with social responsibility goals.

Organized by Positive Impact, the event drew tweets from all over the world including these favorites on eliminating plastic, food waste, carbon offsetting, and more.

Every year our show @petroleumshow donates a portion of their proceeds to a particular charity. Last year they support the Ronald McDonald House Charities. Events can really make an impact on their local communities. #dmgevents #CSRShareDay pic.twitter.com/Q2NuNeXc7v — dmgevents (@dmgeventsglobal) April 23, 2019

HOST At a recent SKO we substituted water coolers for bottles, estimating we eliminated 72K plastic bottles and held off untold environmental damage. Plastic straws were not served or offered. #CSRshareDay #sustainability #eventprofs pic.twitter.com/33h60cfyJ1 — streamlinevents (@streamlinevents) April 23, 2019

HOST:Through a series of workshops and various homework assignments, a shift began in the way Giants Enterprises viewed their practices and policies. For instance, partnering with suppliers who also prioritize sustainability became a must. #CSRshareDay pic.twitter.com/JcH0RRfSY2 — Giants Enterprises (@SFGEnterprises) April 23, 2019

HOST- Instead of giving silk ties as EU Presidency gifts, #Finland will offset emissions of the meeting delegates who will visit Helsinki during the #EU2019FI Finnish European Union presidency. #CSRshareDay pic.twitter.com/xAHqsTcwsA — Paula Blomster (@BlomsterPaula) April 23, 2019

HOST: One simple way to be more sustainable is to buy local. All food for our 2018 conference was sourced from within a 50km radius. This reduces carbon emissions & benefits the host city/region of the event. #CSRshareDay #eventgreening pic.twitter.com/j8AVa5Ab7P — Event Greening Forum (@EventGreening) April 23, 2019

#TuesdayMotivation on #CSRShareDay download the IAPCO Plastics Pledge Toolkit it is full of useful hints and tip to join us in our mission to rid the meeting industry of single-use plastic + an awesome #TickyTheTurtle Poster - pledges are welcome from all https://t.co/k071XNVGJs pic.twitter.com/F3vnyRnhe9 — IAPCO (@iapco) April 23, 2019