conversation-elevate.jpg
Corporate Meetings & Events>Strategic Meetings Management

8 Tips for Elevating the Meeting Experience

I just participated in Pharma Forum in New York City, so it seems appropriate to dedicate this article to elevating the meeting experience, especially for the healthcare professionals (HCPs) who attend pharmaceutical and life sciences events.

Although planners do most of the heavy lifting in designing meetings, suppliers can provide invaluable support by sharing new technologies, strategies for room designs, or unique ideas to help create a memorable and engaging next meeting. No longer are there “basic” clinical investigator meetings, advisory boards, or international congresses. We have rapidly progressed from formulaic meetings to designing events that incorporate an array of engagement tools, neuroscience applications, and advanced event-design concepts.

Below are a few ideas for you to consider investigating as you begin to plan for your next elevated meeting experience:

1. Employ technology tools that provide immersive learning and unique engagement opportunities.
2.  Throw out the cookie-cutter agenda formats and presentation styles; build innovative formats that motivate and connect with participants.
3. Be purposeful in selecting content, presenters, and faculty. Deliver on your promises around why people should take time to attend your meeting.
4. Incorporate white space for participants so they can absorb new learning and ideas.
5. Collaborate with suppliers to bring best-in-class ideas to your meeting.

And for meetings specific to HCPs:
6. Consider bringing in the patient perspective to expand the conversation.
7. Select venues with relatively easy access for HCPs in order to reduce time away from their practice and patients.
8. Develop creative meeting inflection points; being compliant doesn’t mean being boring! Incorporate wellness breaks, local highlights, or socially responsible activities.

And finally, remember that measuring return on experience (ROE) by conducting post-event surveys is critical so that you can continue to elevate the experience for your participants!

TAGS: Medical & Pharma Meetings
