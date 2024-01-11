Start-Up Sourcing Tool Lands Big Third-Party Planning Co.

Event-planning platform Reposite announced a partnership with meeting-management and sourcing company ConferenceDirect on January 8, a big win for the 2020 startup focused on simplifying the process of sending RFPs as well as communicating with and paying event suppliers.

Reposite’s supplier marketplace is focused on group services outside of hotels and convention centers, such as transportation, restaurants, entertainment, teambuilding activities, and décor.

ConferenceDirect associates will continue to use Cvent’s tools for sourcing hotels, while they’ll work on the Reposite platform for sourcing other suppliers, according to Larry Hanson, chief marketing & sustainability officer at ConferenceDirect.

Reposite has seen a number of successes since its launch. Co-founders Heather Stupi, Alexa Berube, and Jaime Getto were recognized in 2021 among Forbes 30 Under 30 notable people in the enterprise-technology category. After having approximately $2.5 million in seed funding to start, the company landed an additional $7.5 million investment in September 2022. And Reposite is also raising its visibility in the events industry by partnering with the MPI Academy, the educational arm of Meeting Professionals International, on a new A.I. certificate course launching in late January.



Reposite’s basic tools are free to planners. Suppliers pay commissions and fees for their bookings through the system or can pay a subscription fee to become a Reposite member.