20 SMM Results that Justify the Juice

A strategic meetings management program takes work, but here are 5 major benefits and 15 related outcomes that make it worth the effort.

I love the saying: Is the squeeze worth the juice? Meaning, is the effort worth the outcome? I find it unsettling that “is it worth it?” continues to be a topic of conversation regarding strategic meetings management. Not a surprise, but I am a believer that the results of SMM absolutely justify the juice, no matter if you have 50 meetings a year or 1,500.

In every situation I have been involved with, SMM has resulted in several positive outcomes. The graphic below indicates four major value drivers and related outcomes, which are the desired results of most SMM programs. SMM outcomes.png

All these results may not come to fruition at the same time, but even if just a few of them emerge in the first six months, most would agree that the squeeze is indeed worth the juice! Once the you attain some small successes, be sure to promote the achievements of the program, and thank those who are participating. As the momentum builds, adoption of the program begins to magnify quickly and even more of your anticipated results will become reality—justifying the juice!

