Skip navigation
Menu
SponsorRefusal.jpg
Association Conventions and Expos>Sponsorships

When Optics Are More Valuable than Revenue

Here’s why the National Association of Hispanic Journalists returned conference-related money to a sponsor.

Is it important for your meeting sponsors to share the perspectives of the majority of your attendees or members? Last week, the National Association of Hispanic Journalists answered that question in the affirmative. On August 22, the NAHJ dropped Fox News as a sponsor of a September educational conference, returning $16,666 of sponsorship money to the news network. The reason: To protest the network’s coverage of immigration issues.

What’s more, NAHJ President Hugh Balta urged the Society of Professional Journalists and the Radio Television Digital News Association, co-producers of the conference, to return money they received from Fox News as well. They chose not to do so; Balta said that their reasoning was “to give Fox News a larger platform to discuss what [the two associations] label as a ‘teachable moment.’”

Fox News has several employees who are members of NAHJ, and a network spokesperson said that “we are committed to fostering a diverse and collaborative workplace environment, and have been recognized in the industry for our advancement in this area.”

For the full story, click here.  

TAGS: Association Conventions and Expos
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
SanFrancisco sponsored area at 2019 PCMA Convening Leaders in Pittsburgh PA.JPG
Building a Sponsorship Strategy: Five Key Points
Jul 08, 2019
TonyaAlmondPCMA.png
Reinventing the Sponsorship Model
Jul 08, 2019
Pod4.jpg
Activate This! How to Design a Next-Level Event Sponsorship Program
Jul 08, 2019
WestJet
Supplier-Planner Flight to Take Off for Canadian PCMA Conference
Sep 27, 2018