Creating Sponsorship Value in an Unlikely Space

If something’s connected to a conference, it can probably be sponsored. It’s no surprise to see logos on fun-run T-shirts, cell-phone charging stations, table centerpieces, coffee stations, and the floor as you enter the exhibition hall.

But the bathroom?

Trade Show News Network, a fellow Informa publication, was flush with interest when they saw the Montreal Business Events sponsorship of the women’s bathroom at the San Diego Convention Center during the Professional Convention Management Association’s Convening Leaders 2024 event, and set out to learn more about the floor-to-ceiling wall coverings and other elements of the restroom activation promoting that city.

Read the interview with Patrice Marier, co-founder of Les Cabinets, which managed the sponsorship activation. Turns out it’s not the first time, or the last, that PCMA has plunged this idea.